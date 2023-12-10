David Ayer confidently claims that Suicide Squad fans should expect to see another movie featuring Margot Robbie, Will Smith

Photo Director David Ayer makes a big announcement for 'Suicide Squad' fans

David Ayer is giving new hope about a possible reboot of the Oscar-winning movie Suicide Squad to DC fans.

As per the reports of Games Radar, David Ayer, is still optimistic that the director’s cut of Suicide Squad will soon marks its release in cinemas.

Speaking to Total Film on the topic, Ayer said, “It’s coming. Something’s going to happen. Something’s going to be revealed.”

However, the director did not reveal when it will be released.

During the same interview, the director also spilled the beans on 'specific people' who did not want the longer version of the flick to be dropped.

He went on to explain that “a lot of people” were keeping the director’s cut of Suicide Squad from “see(ing) the light of day.” Adding that. this proved to be a great disappointment for the actors who “had this great work they’d done taken away.”

However, James Gunn, who is the CEO of DC and filmmaker, has not broken silence on these confident claims yet.

Photo Will Smith and Margot Robbie

As fans will know, based on the DC Comics, Suicide Squad is an American superhero movie that was released in the year 2016. This was the third installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCU) that was produced and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

The block-buster film listed a star-studded cast including Margot Robbie, Will Smith and Jared Leto to name a few.