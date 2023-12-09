Jungkook calls out sasaeng fans invading his privacy

Jungkook has drawn boundaries with ARMY waiting outside his home and sending him food

BTS member Jungkook recently took to Weverse live to call out sasaeng fans invading his privacy. While out for a walk after working out, Jungkook engaged with fans online. When asked about his whereabouts, he revealed he was heading home.

The singer then expressed displeasure at sasaeng fans still waiting outside his home. Jungkook politely requested they stop doing so. In the past too, he had to sternly warn fans against sending food deliveries to his address, saying he would not eat them.

Jungkook thanked fans for their thoughtful gestures but said he can take care of his own meals. He warned that if deliveries continued, he would track order details and take action.

While appreciating fan love, the Seven hitmaker has had to set boundaries against overstepping behaviors invading his personal life.

The idol's live broadcast comes after the massive success of his solo single Golden. Jungkook will now focus on mandatory military service.

The last 4 BTS members who’re about to enlist, including RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook himself recently had their last live interaction with fans. During the discussion, the group shared their thoughts on their impending military service. Jungkook expressed his wish for the band to reunite after their military services in 2025.

Jungkook's agency Big Hit Music confirmed he and fellow BTS member Jimin will enlist together according to procedure. RM and V will also serve their time.