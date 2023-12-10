 
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Mason Hughes

Keke Palmer speaks out after 'suffering Darius Jackson's ordeal'

Mason Hughes

Since Keke Palmer opened up about ex Darius Jackson's alleged physical abuse, she revealed her life was "unraveling at the seams."

Taking to Instagram, the Serious singer shared, "When realtv makes everyone believe all celebrities (sic) lives are just one big marketing strategy and scheme, but my life is truly unraveling at the seams."

She continued, "I just wear trauma like a dolce gabana coat because Sharon [her mother] didn't raise no ****," with Nicki Minaj's Seeing Green can be heard in the background.

Meanwhile, the Nickelodeon alum's captioned the post, "Alexa, Play Mary J: MY LIFE ????????????????."

Under the post, it was filled with positive comments from her contemporaries.

"Exactly, she's an icon ❤️???? and we are praying and riding for you regardless !!" SZA commented.

"And we love you so much ❤️," said Lili Reinhart.

"MY GURLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL ???????????????????????????????????????? and add a good good purseeeee to make the garments pop cause you in ya bagggggggggg sis!!! ????????????????????????," Teyana Taylor wrote.

The post comes after the court issued a restraining order against Darius after Leo's mother accused him of physical abuse.

