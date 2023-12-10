 
Sunday, December 10, 2023
David Beckham comes out in support of Kate Middleton amid royal race row

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham share close bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton

David Beckham comes out in support of Kate Middleton amid royal race row

David Beckham has apparently come out in support of Kate Middleton and Prince William amid royal race row, sparked by the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame.

The Prince and Princess of Wales on Saturday released their annual Christmas card, that also features their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Also Read: Millions react to Kate Middleton, Prince William's annual Christmas card

The royals released their family portrait on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram, with caption, “Our family Christmas card for 2023.”

They also disclosed that new photo was taken by photographer Josh Shinner earlier this year.

Victoria Beckham’s husband David Beckham, who shares close bond with the future king and queen, was the first to react to their family portrait, to show his support to the royal couple.

The former footballer extended support to Kate and Prince William by pressing the heart button on Instagram.

Read More: Kate Middleton popularity skyrocketed in US amid race row

Earlier this year, there were reports ‘furious’ David Beckham has ended his friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following allegations he and Victoria Beckham, the longtime friends of the California-based royals, were leaking stories about them.

