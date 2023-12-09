 
menu
Saturday, December 09, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton popularity skyrocketed in US amid race row

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton was on the top getting over 44 per cent positivity score

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 09, 2023

Kate Middleton popularity skyrocketed in US amid race row
Kate Middleton popularity skyrocketed in US amid race row

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William’s popularity has skyrocketed in US following the release of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame.

However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dealt blow in term of their popularity in the same poll conducted by Daily Mail from November 30 to December 1.

Read More: 'Living Nostradamus' makes shocking predictions about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Over 1,000 participants took part in the survey.

As per the poll, Kate Middleton was on the top getting over 44 per cent positivity score.

Future King Prince William secured second position with 36 percent.

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry held the third spot, with 28 percent, while Meghan Markle followed him with 21 per cent.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning amid UK court battle

The poll comes days after royal expert Omid Scobie, the alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, sparked royal race row after his Dutch version of Endgame named senior royals in the scandal.

Gigi Hadid nervous of her mom Yolanda's interference in Bradley Cooper romance
Gigi Hadid nervous of her mom Yolanda's interference in Bradley Cooper romance
Adele reveals special person yet to see her residency: 'I want her'
Adele reveals special person yet to see her residency: 'I want her'
Kanye West and Bianca Censori get trolled for Dubai fashion choices
Kanye West and Bianca Censori get trolled for Dubai fashion choices
Jonathan Majors assault trial: 'Hard to prove domestic violence'
Jonathan Majors assault trial: 'Hard to prove domestic violence'
Princess Eugenie shares video message for ‘women and girls' related to modern slavery
Princess Eugenie shares video message for ‘women and girls' related to modern slavery
Demi Moore working with Bruce Willis' wife to manage family amid actor's illness video
Demi Moore working with Bruce Willis' wife to manage family amid actor's illness
Netflix's 'Wednesday' season 2 adds 3 new characters
Netflix's 'Wednesday' season 2 adds 3 new characters
Kim Kardashian goes all out to acquire rare Kanye West merch
Kim Kardashian goes all out to acquire rare Kanye West merch
Jennifer Garner on kids: 'It's okay if they suffer neglect'
Jennifer Garner on kids: 'It's okay if they suffer neglect'
Yolanda Hadid wants Gigi Hadid to settle down with Bradley Cooper: Insider
Yolanda Hadid wants Gigi Hadid to settle down with Bradley Cooper: Insider
Kanye West and Bianca Censori facing 'personal stresses'
Kanye West and Bianca Censori facing 'personal stresses'
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes get flirty at jingle ball amid exes' drama
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes get flirty at jingle ball amid exes' drama