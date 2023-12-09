Princess of Wales Kate Middleton was on the top getting over 44 per cent positivity score

Kate Middleton popularity skyrocketed in US amid race row

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William’s popularity has skyrocketed in US following the release of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame.



However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dealt blow in term of their popularity in the same poll conducted by Daily Mail from November 30 to December 1.

Read More: 'Living Nostradamus' makes shocking predictions about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Over 1,000 participants took part in the survey.

As per the poll, Kate Middleton was on the top getting over 44 per cent positivity score.

Future King Prince William secured second position with 36 percent.

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry held the third spot, with 28 percent, while Meghan Markle followed him with 21 per cent.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning amid UK court battle

The poll comes days after royal expert Omid Scobie, the alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, sparked royal race row after his Dutch version of Endgame named senior royals in the scandal.