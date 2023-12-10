Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie's Christmas card will likely make King Charles happy

Prince Harry likely to make King Charles happy over Lilibet, Archie on Christmas

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to follow in the footsteps of Kate Middleton and Prince William by sharing family portrait on Christmas.



Lilibet, Archie and their parents Christmas card will likely make King Charles happy as the monarch is reportedly 'desperate' to meet his grandchildren amid royal race row, sparked after Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame release.

The monarch has hinted to Prince Harry and Meghan that the door is open for their Christmas return alongwith their kids Archie and Lilibet.

The Daily Express UK, quoting a source, reported King Charles is hoping for "peace and positivity" among his family.

"It pains him that he's yet to meet Lilibet. He would love so much to spend time with Archie as well as Harry, whether it's one-on-one or with Meghan there too."

However, Prince Harry is concerned for the security of Meghan Markle, Lilibet and Archie when they are in UK.

So, royal fans believe that even Lilibet and Archie’s new photo will make their grandfather King Charles happy.