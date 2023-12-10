Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned about 'catastrophic' impact of losing royal titles

 
Sunday, December 10, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's personal brand and image could also be harmed with the removal of royal titles

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been issued warning amid calls to remove their royal titles after Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame sparked race row.

An entertainment expert has warned the "catastrophic" consequences for the California-based royal couple, saying they could lose their 'position and power' if their titles get stripped from them.

The expert warned that Meghan and Harry's personal brand and image could also be harmed with the removal of royal titles.

Mark Boardman says, "The financial impact of losing royal titles for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be catastrophic for the Sussexes and an irreversible, significant turning point resulting in potentially huge consequences."

According to the Mirror UK, Mark was speaking to Daily Express UK.

He said: "This includes the loss of income, position, and power, and even a loss of access to their primary income sources, including commercial deals, specifically, their partnership with Netflix, which is tied to their personal brand and public image."

