Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's personal brand and image could also be harmed with the removal of royal titles

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned about 'catastrophic' impact of losing royal titles

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been issued warning amid calls to remove their royal titles after Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame sparked race row.



An entertainment expert has warned the "catastrophic" consequences for the California-based royal couple, saying they could lose their 'position and power' if their titles get stripped from them.

Also Read: Prince Harry likely to make King Charles happy over Lilibet, Archie on Christmas

The expert warned that Meghan and Harry's personal brand and image could also be harmed with the removal of royal titles.

Mark Boardman says, "The financial impact of losing royal titles for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be catastrophic for the Sussexes and an irreversible, significant turning point resulting in potentially huge consequences."

According to the Mirror UK, Mark was speaking to Daily Express UK.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning amid UK court battle

He said: "This includes the loss of income, position, and power, and even a loss of access to their primary income sources, including commercial deals, specifically, their partnership with Netflix, which is tied to their personal brand and public image."