Sunday, December 10, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry's Meghan Markle romance comes at ‘too much of' an expense

Prince William allegedly viewed Meghan Markle as someone with ‘a lot of blow back’ potential and a ‘jolt’ to the Crown

Prince William has allegedly been viewing Meghan Markle as an outsider with too much ‘blow back potential to make it’ in the monarchy.

This has been brought to light by author Omid Scobie in his new book titled Endgame.

He started the conversation off by referencing Prince William’s reaction to Meghan’s entrance to the fold.

In his eyes it was all a big “jolt to the system” and Prince William even started to grow incredibly concerned about how fast Prince Harry “was moving too fast with someone who had lived a life so far removed from that of his brother.”

According to Scobie it seems there was an ‘uphill’ battle that began from then on, and Prince William allegedly chalked that up to there being too many differences in their “upbringings” as well as “nationalities”, and even Meghan’s status as an “outsider” to Britain.

The book also accused Prince Harry of threatening the foundation of the Firm with his romance to Meghan, because seemingly, “[Their romance came] at the expense of the family image.”

“It was felt that Harry was rushing into something that had serious blowback potential.”

This followed a lot of admissions by sources who leaked that William “truly didn’t like Meghan” and found her to be “opinionated.” 

