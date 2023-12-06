 
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were 'not prepared' for Endgame 'unfolding'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have kept mum over racist royals

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, December 06, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were not prepared for Endgame unfolding
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were 'not prepared' for Endgame 'unfolding'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s efforts to remain tight-lipped about ‘racist royals,’ have been backfired.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who refrained from revealing the name of Royal Family members who commented upon Archie’s skin, are ‘frustrated’ with the turn of events after Omid Scobie hints the names in his book.

Daily Express US asked Schofield: “Harry and Meghan might honestly not have been prepared for how everything has unfolded.”

The To Di For Daily host explained: “The Sussexes’ lack of response looks like guilt to the public. They must be careful while navigating this crisis because thanks to previously discovered court documents, we learned that they did give an employee permission to collaborate on Omid’s previous book, Finding Freedom. They don’t want to look like liars again.”

She then talks about other occasions where Meghan and Harry have not kept quiet.

She said: “It’s worth noting that Harry and Meghan have recently responded, officially through their team, when they did not like the headline that they would not be attending the king’s birthday festivities.

