Sunday, December 10, 2023
Did Prince Harry, Jada Pinkett Smith ever share psychedelic drugs?

Prince Harry, in his memoir 'Spare' and interview, reportedly mentioned having taken psychedelics

Sunday, December 10, 2023

US actress and talk show host Jada Pinkett Smith recently opened up about taking psychedelic drugs, and also reacted to whether she took the substance with Prince Harry.

Speaking to Daily Mail, per the Mirror UK earlier this year when Jada was asked if she had taken the substance with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, said, "No, but I didn't know they did that."

Will Smith’s wife further said after being made aware of the Duke of Sussex comments: "Good for them!"

Jada lives within an hour drive of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in California.

Earlier, Archie and Lilibet doting father, in his memoir Spare and interview, mentioned having taken psychedelics.

Also, in an interview with physician Gabor Maté, Harry had said: "I would say it is one of the fundamental parts of my life that changed me and helped me deal with the traumas and the pains of the past."

Meanwhile, it is to be mentioned here that there is no suggestion that Meghan tried psychedelics, according to Mirror UK.

