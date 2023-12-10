 
Sunday, December 10, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Anne Hathaway exposes Christopher Nolan's hidden trait

Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt get candid about working under Oppenheimer’s director Christopher Nolan

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Anne Hathaway exposes Christopher Nolan's hidden trait
Photo Anne Hathaway exposes Christopher Nolan’s hidden trait

Anne Hathaway has opened up about working with Oppenheimer’s director Christopher Nolan, and she found herself “very, very intimated” doing so.

The director is well-known for his blockbuster movies, Inception, Oppenheimer, The Dark Knight, and BAFTA award-winning Interstellar to name a few.

In a recent sit-down with Variety, Anne Hathaway along with her The Devil Wears Prada co-star, Emily Blunt agreed to the “authoritative” personality of the Empire award-winning director Cristopher Nolan, 

According to Metro UK he has set his eyes on an Oscar award. 

Even though the actresses worked with the renowned director on different projects, they hold quite the same view of him that is contrary to popular opinion.

Kicking off the conversation about their work under him, Emily told Variety, “He’s like a tempest of talent encased in this completely calm, authoritative person. But he’s fun, isn’t he?’”, adding, “And warm, and accessible, and is all those things that people kind of don’t assume about him. I think everyone’s very intimidated.’”

Agreeing with Blunt’s statement, Hathaway said, “‘I think very, very intimidated – and it’s so exciting when you talk to him and you realise he’s still a human being, having a life, that is very real,” after which she resigned from the topic. 

