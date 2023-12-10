Suki Waterhouse hoping for 'proposal' from 'marriage-shy' Robert Pattinson

Pregnant Suki Waterhouse is hoping that 'The Batman' star Robert Pattinson will pop the question soon

Actress Suki Waterhouse is holding out hope that long-time partner Robert Pattinson will propose over the holidays now that she's confirmed the couple is expecting their first child.

A source told a magazine that Pattinson has always been shy about marriage but is telling friends he aims to pop the question when surrounded by family at year's end.

“He’s telling pals he’s looking to propose over the holidays when they will be surrounded by family,” said the source.

The insider said the Twilight star, 37, has been sure about Waterhouse, 31, for some time: “He’s been sure about Suki for quite some time, and the fact that she’s pregnant has just moved the clock forward on what he was planning to do in the near future,"

Waterhouse has carefully avoided pushing Pattinson but hopes for an engagement, feeling it's the perfect time during the festive season. The Daisy Jones & The Six star is said to be elated at the pregnancy and prospect of wearing a ring.

"She’s been careful not to push Rob into proposing,” claimed the source. “It’s what she’s wanted — and what better time than the holidays to get engaged!”

The actress debuted her baby bump while performing at a festival in Mexico last month. She quipped about being "extra sparkly" to divert from her condition.