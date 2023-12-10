Robert Pattinson shocks one director with stellar performance

Robert Pattinson squashed The Boy and the Heron filmmaker fears with his superb acting

Robert Pattinson is a fine actor in Hollywood. However, the star had never been seen as a voice artist before. For this reason, The Boy and the Heron voice director Michael Sinterniklaas was doubtful at first regarding his involvement. But, the actor shocked the filmmaker with his stellar performance.



In a chat with Indie Wire, the the Turtles Forever actor said, "I thought he's a fine actor, but there was nothing in his body of work to indicate that he could do this crazy thing."

Meanwhile, the Twilight star quashed the director's concerns when he went behind the mic to record for the role.

"When he came to our studio in L.A., he was like, 'OK, I've been thinking about this role and I recorded some stuff. Do you want to hear it?'" the 51-year-old recounted.

He continued, "And he whips out his iPhone and plays some stuff that he's just been doing in the Memos app, and it was already the voice. I was like, 'Oh, bingo, you've already got the character."

Not to mention, the animation company GKIDS head Rodney Uhler heaped praise on Robert for his dubbing.

"He knew he could do it," the chief continued. "He showed up and delivered magic."