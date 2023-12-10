Sean 'Diddy' Combs loses key support amid sexual abuse claims

Over a dozen companies cut ties with Sean Combs after he was accused of sexual abuse

In a string of losses, investors flocked away from Sean 'Diddy' Combs's e-commerce site Empower Global after fury mounted when multiple women alleged the Harlem rapper sexually abused them.

Approximately eighteen brands cut ties with the online marketplace. Takura's founder, Annette Njau, told Rolling Stone, "This decision was made on the day that Casandra Ventura filed her lawsuit."

"We take the allegations against Mr. Combs very seriously and find such behavior abhorrent and intolerable. We believe in victims' rights, and support victims in speaking their truth, even against the most powerful of people," he added.

Another brand exec, Lenard Grier of No One Clothiers, said, "While this decision was difficult due [to] the reverence we once held for Mr. Combs as a leader in business and entertainment, it was clearly the correct choice."

The trickle-down effect comes after Sean's ex-partner Casandra "Cassie" Ventura filed a bombshell lawsuit on Nov. 16, alleging he sexually and physically abused her.

Following the scandalous allegations, three more women stepped forward with their sexual abuse claims against the producer-turned-entrepreneur.

Meanwhile, Sean strongly denied all accusations. "Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character destroy my reputation and my legacy."

He noted, "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday."

Adding, "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth," he told the outlet.