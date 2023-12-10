 
menu
Sunday, December 10, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Sean 'Diddy' Combs loses key support amid sexual abuse claims

Over a dozen companies cut ties with Sean Combs after he was accused of sexual abuse

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sean Diddy Combs loses key support amid sexual abuse claims
Sean 'Diddy' Combs loses key support amid sexual abuse claims

In a string of losses, investors flocked away from Sean 'Diddy' Combs's e-commerce site Empower Global after fury mounted when multiple women alleged the Harlem rapper sexually abused them.

Approximately eighteen brands cut ties with the online marketplace. Takura's founder, Annette Njau, told Rolling Stone, "This decision was made on the day that Casandra Ventura filed her lawsuit."

"We take the allegations against Mr. Combs very seriously and find such behavior abhorrent and intolerable. We believe in victims' rights, and support victims in speaking their truth, even against the most powerful of people," he added.

Another brand exec, Lenard Grier of No One Clothiers, said, "While this decision was difficult due [to] the reverence we once held for Mr. Combs as a leader in business and entertainment, it was clearly the correct choice."

The trickle-down effect comes after Sean's ex-partner Casandra "Cassie" Ventura filed a bombshell lawsuit on Nov. 16, alleging he sexually and physically abused her.

Following the scandalous allegations, three more women stepped forward with their sexual abuse claims against the producer-turned-entrepreneur.

Meanwhile, Sean strongly denied all accusations. "Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character destroy my reputation and my legacy."

He noted, "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday."

Adding, "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth," he told the outlet.

Kate Middleton's uncle threatens to drop 'Endgame' into the compost heap
Kate Middleton's uncle threatens to drop 'Endgame' into the compost heap
Meghan Markle's friend blasts accusations against Royal Family
Meghan Markle's friend blasts accusations against Royal Family
Prince Harry's risking his worst nightmare coming true video
Prince Harry's risking his worst nightmare coming true
Tom Holland reveals Benedict Cumberbatch taught him to 'cry'
Tom Holland reveals Benedict Cumberbatch taught him to 'cry'
Ariana Grande rocks stage with legendary singer amid Christmas season
Ariana Grande rocks stage with legendary singer amid Christmas season
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry true feelings about racist royal row leaked
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry true feelings about racist royal row leaked
Ben Affleck not living up to Jennifer Garner's ‘strict rules'
Ben Affleck not living up to Jennifer Garner's ‘strict rules'
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet's gesture sparks 'cringe' reactions video
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet's gesture sparks 'cringe' reactions
Taylor Swift to spend birthday with friends amid Travis Kelce proposal?
Taylor Swift to spend birthday with friends amid Travis Kelce proposal?
Netflix 'Bridgerton's' main character leaves before season 3
Netflix 'Bridgerton's' main character leaves before season 3
Taylor Swift lands in Kansas City to cheer on Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift lands in Kansas City to cheer on Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship to be 'tested' soon
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship to be 'tested' soon