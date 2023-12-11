Julia Roberts addresses her rare ‘discovery'

Monday, December 11, 2023
Julia Roberts drops her go-to sitcom when she feels like spending quality time with her family of five.
The Pretty Woman hitmaker shares three kids, a pair of twins Hazel, and Phinnaeus, as well as a son Henry, with her husband Danny Moder.
In her newest interview with People magazine, the Oscar-winning actress had a chit-chat with the interviewer Ali to weigh in on her role in the psychological thriller Leave The World Behind .
For those unversed, it is now available to watch on the streaming platform Netflix.
During the conversation, Ali asked Julia about her comfort show.
The actress replied, “I discovered a series with my kids, The Wonder Years, which I had never seen before."
"And boy, did we always look forward to cuddling up with that," she continued.
The 56-year-old actress also recommended the show to the interviewer Ali, who has a six-year-old daughter.
“You’ll have to check that out when your girl’s a little bit bigger,” she said before resigning from the topic.