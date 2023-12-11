Julia Roberts, who is starring in 'Leave The World Behind', weighs in on her newest ‘discovery’ with her three kids

Photo Julia Roberts addresses her rare ‘discovery’

Julia Roberts drops her go-to sitcom when she feels like spending quality time with her family of five.

The Pretty Woman hitmaker shares three kids, a pair of twins Hazel, and Phinnaeus, as well as a son Henry, with her husband Danny Moder.

In her newest interview with People magazine, the Oscar-winning actress had a chit-chat with the interviewer Ali to weigh in on her role in the psychological thriller Leave The World Behind .

For those unversed, it is now available to watch on the streaming platform Netflix.

During the conversation, Ali asked Julia about her comfort show.

The actress replied, “I discovered a series with my kids, The Wonder Years, which I had never seen before."

"And boy, did we always look forward to cuddling up with that," she continued.

The 56-year-old actress also recommended the show to the interviewer Ali, who has a six-year-old daughter.

“You’ll have to check that out when your girl’s a little bit bigger,” she said before resigning from the topic.



