Bryan Adams spoke to Princess Diana, tried to 'save' her before death

Speaking to The Times, singer Bryan Adams talk about his good friend Diana and their conversations ahead of her death.

"Maybe, a bit. We had a lot of really, really good conversations, I have to tell you. In fact, it’s strange and surreal to think about.

The 64-year old, then recalled writing his famous song titled Diana back in the mid 1980.



"I really, really liked Diana, she was an amazing woman and a super-great inspiration. Meeting her was truly one of the greatest things that ever happened to me."

Speaking about the song, Bryan said: "The lyrics to Diana were just laddish humour. And actually the song was inspired by that guy who broke into the Queen’s bedroom and sat on her bed smoking a fag. Anyway, I retired it after Diana died out of respect for her and her boys."



Adams' song also included the lyrics: "The day that he married you, I nearly lost my mind. Whatcha doing with a guy like him? [...] I’ll bring you lovin’ if you bring your limousine."

Princess Diana died in 1997 in a car accident in Paris. The former Princess of Wales was accompanied by her boyfriend, Dodi Al-Fayed, in the vehicle.