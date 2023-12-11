The video clip came to an end when John suddenly left the Zoom meeting while yelling out 'Forget it!'

Travis Scott, John McEnroe clash in fiery debate over Nike sneaker names

The internet recently witnessed an unusually heated debate between rapper Travis Scott and tennis legend John McEnroe while discussing their collaboration over a sportswear brand.

It has been reported that both of them had a fiery exchange while discussing their Nike sneakers collaboration.

According to Daily Mail, the 32-year-old rapper, who owes $100,000 in taxes, disagreed with the sports legend over the names of the shoe.

A clip going viral on social media site X, formerly Twitter, saw the tennis star yelling at the rapper, saying, "G******t, Travis," and then he called for a bit of compromise.

It appeared that McEnroe preferred for the line to be called Cactus Mac rather than Scott's proposal of Cactus Jack.

The video saw Travis supporting his point, saying, "Cactus Mac was never a thing," John immediately cut in the middle and stated, "Come on, man! Show some respect! This is my shoe."

Travis then further explains his point, "We ain't trying to take none of that away from you. Ain't trying to disrespect you. I ain't trying to do anything like that. Trust me. I know more about the value of the shoe than anybody else."

The video clip came to an end when John suddenly left the Zoom meeting while yelling out "Forget it!"