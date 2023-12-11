The producers of Squid Games: The Challenge teased second instalment of spin-off, detailing that viewers can expect new games

'Squid Games: The Challenge' contestant Bee Dee shares experience and tips

Popular Netflix series Squid Games spinoff Squid Games: The Challenge has recently ended with player no. 281 named Mai Whelan taking home a whopping $4.56 million prize money.



The finale of the show saw an intense session of the game of Rock, Paper, Scissors where Mai beat her rival player no. 451 named Phill Cain.

According to the Mirror, one of the participants of the show, player no.18 Bee Dee, recently opened up about her experience on the show and offered expert advice to contenders willing to apply for the second instalment of the Squid Games spinoff.

Talking about her time in the series Bee said, "It was identical from an audience perspective. It felt like I was literally in the show, especially games like marbles."

The contestant who lost her opportunity to win big at the roll of the dice added, "And what's fascinating is that they went beyond what the show did because the show only had to use like one or two walls anyway."

Bee continued, "So for them to have done a 360 set, working plumbing, operational bathroom, that looks exactly like the show. It felt absolutely incredible."

Earlier, it was reported that the producers of the show have teased the second instalment of the spin-off, detailing that viewers can expect new games and some of the contestants from the first season could also be given a chance to try their fate for the second time to become a millionaire.