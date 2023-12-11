Cardi B and Offset recently sparked trouble in paradise after unfollowing each other on Instagram

Offset faces cheating allegations amid Cardi B trouble

Offset slammed the recent allegations of cheating on his wife Cardi B.

He took to Twitter on Sunday and replied to American rapper Blueface’s status who claimed that the 31-year- old cheated on the Bongos hitmaker with Chrisean Rock.

After the Thotiana singer alleged that Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, had an intimate relationship with his wife.

“I ain't never talk or touch that lady. Real talk man, you need some help!” he penned.

His clarification comes after Offset and Cardi B sparked split rumors by unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Following the update, the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, wrote a cryptic message on her Instagram story, “You know sometimes you just outgrow relationships.”

It was then followed by another post which read: “I'm tired of protecting people's feelings... I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”

This isn’t the first time the couple fell out of place as back in 2017, despite already being married to someone else, Offset proposed to Cardi on stage.

However, in January 2018, rumors accused the 31-year-old rapper of cheating on Cardi as he allegedly filmed an intimate tape with another woman.