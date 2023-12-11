 
Prince Archie, Lilibet will battle the US, UK as 'headaches'

Prince Archie and Lilibet are at risk of being locked into a battle with the US and the UK once they get older

Prince Archie, Lilibet will battle the US, UK as 'headaches'

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, two of the Sussexes’ kids are allegedly at risk of battling the two sides of the pond once they grow up.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things in one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In it she started off by referencing the potential side effects of this tug of war, the Sussexes kids will undoubtedly have to play once they’re older.

So much so that Ms Elser added, “in the US, having grown up in the shadow of Uncle Sam and the Stars and Stripes and Oprah popping around for kitchen suppers, Archie and Lili will be two adults with titles that inextricably tie them to the monarchy and yet no practical or emotional connections to the crown.”

Read More: King Charles talks about Lilibet, Archie for first time amid royal race row

It's almost a given that this kind of “duality of these inherently opposing identities seems liable to cause no end of headaches down the track.”

Before concluding she also drove the “Their otherness as members of the British royal family brought up on American soil, wholly unique in Hollywood, will ensure a lifetime of endorsement deals and light TV hosting gigs and toothpaste commercials will be shovelled their way.”

