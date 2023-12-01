 
Friday, December 01, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles talks about Lilibet, Archie for first time amid royal race row

King Charles has five grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Britain’s King Charles has made a sweet nod to his five grandchildren—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as he opened UN´s COP28 climate talks in Dubai.

The monarch talked about Archie and Lilibet for the first time since Omid Scobie’s bombshell book, Endgame disclosed the names of alleged royals in race row.

Read More: Kate Middleton, Prince William share stunning video amid Omid Scobie’s claims

In his keynote speech, King Charles says: "In 2050 our grandchildren won’t be asking what we said, they will be living with the consequences of what we did or didn’t do."

King Charles also told the world leaders that the UN´s COP28 climate talks in Dubai must be a "critical turning point" in the fight against climate change, with "genuine transformational action".

He said, "I pray with all my heart that COP28 will be another critical turning point towards genuine transformational action."

"The Earth does not belong to us, we belong to the Earth," said the monarch.

Also Read: King Charles jokes about his birthday amid Omid Scobie’s claims

It is King Charles first comments about Lilibet and Archie after the Dutch version of Endgame apparently named royals who discussed skin colour of Harry and Meghan's son.

