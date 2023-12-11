'Barbie' surpasses 'Oppenheimer' in Golden Globe nominations

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' has left Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' behind in the Golden Globes race

Warner Bros.' Barbie and Universal's Oppenheimer topped nominations for the 80th Golden Globes in their box office showdown turned awards rivalry.

Barbie led with 9 nominations to Oppenheimer's 8, getting an unprecedented three nods in the Best Original Song category. The film also earned noms for Best Musical/Comedy, the three lead actors, screenplay, director and the new Cinematic Achievement category.

Barbie lead Ryan Gosling scored his sixth nomination, his previous five including: La La Land (Best Actor Musical Comedy — his only Globe win), The Ides of March (Actor Drama), Crazy, Stupid, Love (Actor Musical or Comedy), Blue Valentine (Actor Drama) and Lars and the Real Girl (Actor Musical/Comedy).

For director Greta Gerwig, it's her fifth Globe nom and first for directing, whereas Margot Robbie notched her fourth nom playing Barbie. Her previous nominations included Babylon (Best Actress Musical/Comedy), Bombshell (Supporting Actress) and I, Tonya (Best Actress Musical or Comedy)

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer scored in best drama, director (Christopher Nolan), screenplay, actor (Cillian Murphy) and supporting actor/actress categories as well as original score and cinematic achievement.

It marks Nolan's sixth Globe nod as he continues chasing his first win from the Hollywood Foreign Press. Oppenheimer star Robert Downey Jr. increased his Globe totals to six nominations with two wins previously.