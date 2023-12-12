Ariana Madix drops bombshell in new 'Vanderpump Rules' trailer

 
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
In the explosive Vanderpump Rules season 11 trailer, Ariana Madix appears to take her estranged ex to court.

In the clip, the reality star was seen in a fit of rage, saying, "My lawyer will be dealing with you. The house and my ****** children," referring to her pets. To which her bitter ex replied in shock, "Your children?!"

Despite the Scandoval controversy, the exes lived under the same roof, prompting some to blast the Melbourne native.

However, the 38-year-old responded to critics, saying she will not "**** [herself] over" due to her ex's infidelity

Defending her choice, Ariana argued, "I have never been someone who came from money. I know how quickly that goes away," noting, "I'm taking care of myself."

She continued, "financial advisers, a lawyer, an accountant [and] all kinds of people helping make the best decisions" to avoid "squandering [her] financial future and stability."

