Rare Beatles Grammy Trustee Award up for auction at whopping $500,000 price

The Beatles fans and collectors have gotten an opportunity to add another valuation addition to their collection but they will have to dig deep in their pockets to get hold of the valuable piece of rock 'n' roll history.

It has been reported that the rock band was honoured with the Grammy Trustee Award in 1972, and one of them have put the valuable piece on auction, which is expected to fetch up a whopping $5,00,000, through the Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house.

According to Daily Mail, all four members of the band, including Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon, were given the award in recognition of their services to the music industry two years after the band broke up.

Surprisingly, it was revealed that Lennon didn't want to receive the award, and he told the president of Grammy's at that time, "I'm not a Beatle anymore, you can keep it," and now his piece is up for auction.

The mentioned musical artefact is a golden gramophone which is mounted on a wood base with an inscribed plaque affixed to it reading, "National Academy of Recording Artists and Sciences, National Trustees Award 1972, To, The Beatles, John Lennon."

Currently, the bid sits at $200,000, but with more than four days left the auction house closes on Friday and estimates that the final price tag will shoot up to between $300,000 and $500,000.