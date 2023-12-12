'Saw' franchise's official Instagram handle and Lionsgate production unveiled the release date

'Saw' franchise announces release date of eleventh part

The unforgettable Saw franchise is finally making a comeback on its first part’s 20th anniversary.

On Tuesday, Lionsgate production and the movie’s official Instagram account announced that Saw XI will be releasing on September 27, 2024.

The social media post featured an image that featured the roman numerals of the release date with XI in the MMXXIV highlighted with red. “The game continues. 9.27.24,” read the caption.



However, Lionsgate still hasn't reveal any details regarding the plot and casting as well as the beginning of its production.



The franchise goes back to 2004 when Saw, directed by James Wan and written by Leigh Whannell, hit the theaters on October 27, 2004.

The film starred Tobin Bell and Shawnee Smith who returned as John Kramer (Jigsaw) and Amanda Young in other parts as well.

The first part was a $1.2 million budget movie which ended up grossing $103 million worldwide, kicking off an iconic franchise.

The latest chapter brought the saga back at the box office by earning $107 million worldwide.