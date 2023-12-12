Brad Pitt reportedly making change in his career plans amid his issues with his kids, he shares with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt eyeing career change amid personal problems?

Brad Pitt is reportedly making a change in his career plans after he paused production on his forthcoming Formula 1 film in support of the US actors' and writers' strike.

According to a latest report, now that the strike has ended, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is not jumping back into acting just yet.

It was also reported by In Touch Weekly that the Hollywood hunk is a bit worried about how people reacted to his last two big movies, Bullet Train and Babylon.

To top it off, he had to halt the Formula 1 movie, about which there are reports that “hours of footage have been rendered unusable because of sponsorship issues.”

Speaking on the matter, an insider said that “the film has run into all kinds of problems.” But the Formula 1 film folks say all the footage they got this year is still good.

But, Brad Pitt’s “producing career is a bright spot,” the insider claimed, adding that the actor would be focusing on that area instead of acting.

“The real joy for Brad is working behind the camera,” the insider said.

Meanwhile, Pitt was allegedly “frustrated” to discover that his son, Pax, whom he shares with his ex Angelina Jolie, wrote an explosive post about him on Father’s Day.

Pax called Pitt a “world class a**hole” who makes his four youngest children “tremble in fear” in an Instagram rant posted for Father's Day 2020, as per Daily Mail.