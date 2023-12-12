Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face consequences of their pal, Omid Scobie’s book ‘Endgame’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face defeat in Hollywood amid ‘Endgame’ controversy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced another defeat as Hollywood royalty “distances” themselves from them amid controversy surrounding their pal, Omid Scobie’s book Endgame.

Scobie has rehashed a number of old wounds of the Royal family while also making some new bombshell claims about them in his hotly dropped book.

Even though sources close to Harry and Meghan have denied any involvement in the book, they are still facing the consequences of it.

Speaking with The Express, PR expert Mark Borkowski said that Hollywood A-listers are "distancing themselves" from the Sussexes.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry true feelings about racist royal row leaked

"The story this week about Harry and Meghan going back to Hollywood, it's a publicity stunt to say 'available for business'.

"But the majority of A-listers have distanced themselves from Harry and Meghan. That is also a defeat,” the expert added.

Weighing in on Endgame, he said, "This guy (Scobie) knows how to create discourse and debate, and if he is the favoured confidant of Harry and Meghan, it strikes me as another attempt from them through third or fourth-degree to cause as much mischief as possible.”

"People seem to think the book is pretty scurrilous with a lack of facts. This book is built for a wider audience, harnessing the soap opera of the relationship between the Sussexes and the royals.

"It is no good for Harry and Meghan because they continually lose the PR war. In a war you need two combatants to fight it out, but there's only one combatant fighting against themselves while the royals don't react. That must frustrate them."