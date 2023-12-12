The premiere date for the third season of the historical fiction-series 'Bridgerton' has been dropped by Netflix

Netflix 'Bridgerton' drops release date for Season 3

The highly anticipated release dates for season 3 of Netflix’s original series, Bridgerton have been dropped.

Bridgerton Season 3 Release Date

The first part of season 3 will be released for the viewers on 16th May of 2024 whereas audiences will have to wait for the second part till the 13th of June. Each part of the series will comprise four episodes.

Bridgerton Season 3 First Episode

Earlier, the name of the first episode of the history drama series was unveiled as "Out of the Shadows."

The filming for Season 3 of Bridgerton has already been initiated. It will revolve around the romance of Penelope Featherington and her crush Colin Bridgerton.

Read More: Netflix 'Bridgerton's' main character leaves before season 3



Bridgerton Season 3 Cast

The faces returning to season 3 include Claudia Jessie, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Simone Ashley, Adjoa Andoh, and Nicola Coughlan. However, Phoebe Dynevor will not be coming back for her role as Daphne.

In addition to this, the show will also debut some new faces including Sam Phillips, James Phoon, and Daniel Francis as Penelope’s suitors. The newest season will also welcome Julie Andrews as the narrator for the premise.

As fans will know, Bridgerton bears the title of garnering the most views as an English-language series on Netflix.