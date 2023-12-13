 
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Sophie Turner, Peregrine Pearson relationship: 'More than a fling'

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson's relationship reportedly sailing toward smooth shores

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Sophie Turner, Peregrine Pearson relationship: More than a fling
Sophie Turner, Peregrine Pearson relationship: 'More than a fling'

After a shocking split with Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner is making a stride with Peregrine Pearson as insiders claimed the budding romance is more than just a fling.

Well-placed sources told Daily Mail the British aristocrat and the Game of Thrones alum are in their "honeymoon period," while the former is guiding the latter to heal her wounds from the breakdown of her previous relationship.

"Sophie has been hurt by her breakup with Joe, and hanging out with Perry has really set her mind at ease," a tipster tattled.

The insider continued, "At first, she thought it was going to be nothing more than a fling, and she was having fun as it took her mind off her struggles with Joe and the divorce."

But the source added, "Then she realized she had to stop feeling bad for herself and embrace that Perry kept pursuing her."

Noting, "Then she started thinking about him more and more and enjoyed all the fun he has been providing her."

Meanwhile, the bird chirped, "Whatever you want to call it, the honeymoon phase or puppy dog love, that is what it is right now," adding, "She is finding herself again through Perry, she is smiling again."

Meanwhile, inside details of their relationship come after Sophie and Peregrine hang out with friends over the weekend at Blenheim Palace in Oxford.

