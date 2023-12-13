'Big Bang Theory' star announced lung cancer: 'It was a surprise'

Big Bang Theory star Kate Micucci has been diagnosed with lung cancer

Big Bang Theory star Kate Micucci has dropped down a heartbreaking news for her fans.

The actress, who plays Lucy on the hit sitcom turned to her TikTok account this week to share her story.



“Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it's a ‘Sick Tok,’” she said. “I’m in the hospital but it’s because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. They caught it really early.”

“It’s really weird, because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life so uh, you know, it was a surprise,” Micucci said. “But also I guess, also, it happens and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I’m all good.”

“It’s been a little bit of a trip and [I’ll] probably be moving slow for a few weeks but then I’ll be back at it,” Micucci said, adding that she can’t wait to get back to painting.

“Why am I still talking ... ‘cause I’m on drugs!” she said as she raised her hand for a thumbsup.

Upon a fan's asking if she had any symptoms of the disease, Micucci shared: “I had one thing in my bloodwork that came back really high."

She added: “So I went to a preventative doc who did a few scans. He scanned my heart and that’s where the spot in my lung was noticed.”