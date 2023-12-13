Andre Braugher was famous for his role as Captain Holt in the Andy-Samberg starrer sitcom

'Brooklyn Nine Nine' star Andre Braugher dead at 61

Brooklyn Nine Nine star Andre Braugher, famously known as Captain Holt, passed away at the age of 61.

According to sources quoted by PEOPLE and Page Six, the actor died due to a brief illness.

He rose to fame with his roles as a police officer in Homicide: Life On The Street, as detective Frank Pembleto, and was loved dearly among comedy fans for playing Captain Holt in the Andy Samberg-starrer sitcom.

His B99 co-star Terry Crews took to his Instagram account and grieved the loss of “irreplaceable talent.”

“Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon.”

The 55-year-old actor further wrote: “You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man.”

Chelsea Peretti, who played the witty Gina on B99, also wrote on her handle, “Love you ❤ ️ Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep.”

She further reminisced about their conversations and the insane opportunity to be Andre's sidekick, “Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t.”

Joe Lo Truglio, aka Charles Boyle, also grieved Andre’s loss penning, “We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it..

"I miss him so much already. What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop," he further wrote.