Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Prince Harry needs to ‘get comfortable' with his chosen path

Prince Harry has just been urged to ‘get comfortable’ in his Californian lifestyle

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Prince Harry has just been urged to stick to, and “get comfortable” with the US and a Californian lifestyle.

All of this has been said by royal expert Nick Bullen.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent chats with Fox News Digital.

The conversation arose once Mr Bullen began urging the Duke to make his home base in the US indefinitely, because “I think Harry has an uncertain future currently. His Invictus Games are very important. I think you’ll see him be more and more involved in that in the coming years.”

He also went on to add that the Duke does not have “a significant stake in” anything else since Prince William has taken ownership of environmental conservatorship on the other side of the pond.

With that in the public domain, he also went as far as to ask, “The king has his role as king. So what has Harry got? I think the answer is not a lot apart from, of course, his family and his children and his new life in California. I think that's what he chose.”

He also added, “I think he’s going to have to find a way of being comfortable in that California life, which is why I think he’ll focus more and more on Invictus.”

For those unversed the Invictus Games are a sporting event for “wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.”

