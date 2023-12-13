Oprah Winfrey wants more to achieve amid stellar career

Oprah Winfrey doubles down on her ambitions to become more successful

Oprah Winfrey is unstoppable and shared that her ambitious drive will not end until her last breath.



Talking to People, the former talk show host said, "I will never be done until my last breath is done," adding, "And whenever that happens it will be a peaceful breath."



Reflecting on her celebrated career, the noted author said, "Gratitude really is my religion," she added. "It was a spiritual opening for me to see my life in a different way."

Despite achieving a slew of laurels, Oprah took solace in humbleness, saying she starts and ends each day with "Thank you."

She continued, "If you train yourself to do that, you walk through life feeling the abundance instead of the scarcity."

"Obviously, people will say, 'Yeah, well, that's easy for you to say, Oprah.' But I've been doing that forever," the Mississippi native said.

In other news, Oprah opened up about the musical adaptation of her hit 1985 The Color Purple.

She told The Hollywood Reporter, "To be completely honest about it, if you were doing this film for $30 or $40 million, the interest in the cast would be very different."

The producer of the film, which starred Halle Bailey, the 69-year-old, said, "Once the film moved to $90 to $100 million, then everybody wants us to bring Beyoncé,"

She noted, "'Can you get Beyoncé or can you get Rihanna?' So, we're sitting in a room saying, 'Listen, we love Beyoncé. We love Rihanna, but there are other actors who can do this job."