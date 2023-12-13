 
menu
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Oprah Winfrey wants more to achieve amid stellar career

Oprah Winfrey doubles down on her ambitions to become more successful

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Oprah Winfrey wants more to achieve amid stellar career
Oprah Winfrey wants more to achieve amid stellar career

Oprah Winfrey is unstoppable and shared that her ambitious drive will not end until her last breath.

Talking to People, the former talk show host said, "I will never be done until my last breath is done," adding, "And whenever that happens it will be a peaceful breath."

Reflecting on her celebrated career, the noted author said, "Gratitude really is my religion," she added. "It was a spiritual opening for me to see my life in a different way."

Despite achieving a slew of laurels, Oprah took solace in humbleness, saying she starts and ends each day with "Thank you."

She continued, "If you train yourself to do that, you walk through life feeling the abundance instead of the scarcity."

"Obviously, people will say, 'Yeah, well, that's easy for you to say, Oprah.' But I've been doing that forever," the Mississippi native said.

In other news, Oprah opened up about the musical adaptation of her hit 1985 The Color Purple.

She told The Hollywood Reporter, "To be completely honest about it, if you were doing this film for $30 or $40 million, the interest in the cast would be very different."

The producer of the film, which starred Halle Bailey, the 69-year-old, said, "Once the film moved to $90 to $100 million, then everybody wants us to bring Beyoncé,"

She noted, "'Can you get Beyoncé or can you get Rihanna?' So, we're sitting in a room saying, 'Listen, we love Beyoncé. We love Rihanna, but there are other actors who can do this job."

Glen Powell gets naked in front of Sydney Sweeney in 'Anyone But You'
Glen Powell gets naked in front of Sydney Sweeney in 'Anyone But You'
Prince Harry needs to ‘get comfortable' with his chosen path video
Prince Harry needs to ‘get comfortable' with his chosen path
Marvel explores 'Black Panther' universe with new show video
Marvel explores 'Black Panther' universe with new show
Prince Harry is starting to come ‘undone'
Prince Harry is starting to come ‘undone'
Meghan Markle is standing around amplifying negative stereotypes
Meghan Markle is standing around amplifying negative stereotypes
Piers Morgan reacts as Meghan Markle, Harry's charity suffers drop in donations
Piers Morgan reacts as Meghan Markle, Harry's charity suffers drop in donations
Kanye West's new album links to Nazism?
Kanye West's new album links to Nazism?
Prince Harry's words are ‘failing' to match action video
Prince Harry's words are ‘failing' to match action
King Charles annoys royal staff with Christmas plan?
King Charles annoys royal staff with Christmas plan?
Prince William echoes Princess Diana's legacy
Prince William echoes Princess Diana's legacy
Royal fans react to predictions King Charles will abdicate in 2024
Royal fans react to predictions King Charles will abdicate in 2024
George Clooney feels ‘slighted' alongside Amal Clooney
George Clooney feels ‘slighted' alongside Amal Clooney