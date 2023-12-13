Glen Powell gets naked in front of Sydney Sweeney in 'Anyone But You'

Glen Powell opens up about a 'Anyone But You' scene where he strips naked in front of costar Sydney Sweeney

In Anyone But You, Glen Powell bares it all in front of fellow star Sydney Sweeney in a scene where she removes a large spider from his shorts.



In a chat with Variety, the actor said, "You just have to grip it and rip it on a scene like that," referring to his stripping scene, "You know you're not going to leave that filming day looking cool, so you just have to embrace it."

Explaining the scene almost put his life in danger, the 35-year-old shared, "Taking your clothes off on the side of a cliff in a hurry is not safe either," adding, "Nobody talks about that safety issue on set, where I almost died falling off a cliff taking my pants off too fast. But it's a really fun scene, so it was all worth it."

Meanwhile, Sydney shared her own life-threatening incident on the set when a huntsman spider bit her.

"There's the spider itself, which actually bit me, and that was a whole thing," the Euphoria star said. "And then we have the part of Glen bending over and me checking to see if there are more spiders."