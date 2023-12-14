 
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attacked as 'biggest losers' of Hollywood: Here's Why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ridiculed for their lack of work

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attacked as 'biggest losers' of Hollywood: Here's Why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been branded the biggest losers of Hollywood.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been ridiculed for their lack of career progression and failure with Spotify by The Hollywood Reporter,

The outlet noted: “The Harry and Meghan brand swelled into a sanctimonious bubble just begging to be popped - and South Park was the pin,” the authors wrote.

“Still, all the scorn and mockery beats otherwise having to attend 200-plus official royal family engagements a year, which sounds hellish,” they continued.

One Spotify exec, Bill Simmons, also made fun of Harry’s inexperienced life.

He said : “The F*king Grifters. That’s the podcast we should have launched with them. I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories … F*k them.”

