Thursday, December 14, 2023
Ed Sheeran's surprise post puts breakup rumours to rest

The hitmaker has married his childhood sweetheart, Cherry Seaborn, since 2019, and they share two daughters

Ed Sheeran's surprise post puts breakup rumours to rest

Ed Sheeran, an acclaimed music sensation, has recently stunned his fans by sharing a loved-up couple photo of himself with his wife after hinting at trouble in his relationship.

The hitmaker has married his childhood sweetheart, Cherry Seaborn, since 2019, and they share two daughters, three-year-old Lyra and one-year-old Jupiter.

The 32-year-old hitmaker has kept his marriage very private from the public eye but his marriage troubles came to light when the singer himself hinted at problems in the lyrics of one of his songs.

The eagle-eyed fans of the Shape of You hitmaker decoded the lyrics of his song and claimed that it hinted end of his marriage with Cherry. Ed has dispelled the speculations by posting a loved-up photo with his wife.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a collection of photographs, and one of them saw the Perfect singer standing in front of the mirror with his arms wrapped around his wife and planting a loving kiss on her cheek.

Ed also shared a picture of himself cuddling with the cat, which garnered a lot of attention, with fans flooding the comment section of his post. One of the comments read, "MEREDITH?"

Another expressed, "Ed confirming that Mer is alive is the highlight of the day." 

