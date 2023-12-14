 
Thursday, December 14, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Selena Gomez gushes over 'goddess' Taylor Swift on her birthday

Selena Gomez posted a sweet mirror selfie with Taylor Swift to wish her a very happy birthday

Melanie Walker

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Selena Gomez wished her bestie Taylor Swift a very happy birthday on social media.

The 33-year-old singer posted an adorable mirror selfie on her Instagram story where the birthday girl is giving her a kiss on the cheek, “Happy birthday to the goddess that is @taylorswift. I love you,” she penned.

The picture is evidently from last Friday when the two went to a Brooklyn restaurant with Zoe Kravitz, Cara Delevingne and Anya Taylor Joy, after attending Ramy Youssef’s comedy show.

The appearance came right after Selena disclosed her new romance with Benny Blanco and furiously defended him online. 

In the selfie, she can be seen wearing her diamond-studded B ring as well.

Read More: Travis Kelce wants to treat Taylor Swift like 'princess' on her birthday

As for Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce is anticipated to throw his rockstar girlfriend the “best birthday ever.”

An insider told Daily Mail, "It isn't about gifts for him, though he will be getting gifts for her, but he wants to provide an experience for her that is likely going to be more than just today,” adding that the NFL star wants to treat her like a princess.

