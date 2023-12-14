Victoria Beckham still in distress about David Beckham’s alleged mistress

Victoria Beckham under a lot of stress since David Beckham talked of his infidelity rumours

Victoria Beckham is still haunted by the possibility that the infidelity scandal of her husband David Beckham that nearly ended their marriage years ago could jeopardize it once again.

Since the former football star discussed his cheating scandal in his Netflix docuseries titled Beckham, Victoria is concerned that it might prompt his mistress to publicly address the scandal, potentially worsening the situation

The singer-turned-fashion-designer is concerned that David’s alleged mistress and former asisstantce, Rebecca Loos, might leak the “sexually graphic messages” that she and the footballer exchanged – which which she claims to still have – 20 years ago.

“Vic’s worst fear is Rebecca doing a big TV interview or going on some kind of publicity tour, and fanning the flames all over again,” a source told Heat Magazine.

“She wonders if the story will ever truly go away,” the insider added. “She has a constant knot in her stomach and feels all of this has risked the happiness she’s worked so hard for.”

“Life is really good for them, and the last thing she wants is for anything to change that.”