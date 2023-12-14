 
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Melanie Walker

Shay Mitchell doubts her acting in 'Pretty Little Liars'

Shay Mitchell talked about her Emily Fields character in the 2010 teen drama

Melanie Walker

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Shay Mitchell doubts her acting in 'Pretty Little Liars'

In a recent interview, Shay Mitchell looked back at her iconic Pretty Little Liars role.

The 36 year-old actress, who played the role of Emily Fields in the 2010 teenage drama, reminisced about her character in Byrdie’s digital cover issue.

"When I booked the show, I knew I didn't have as much acting experience as the other girls. A part of me was scared, but I knew I would eventually figure it out," Shay recalled.

“Do I think my performance was an Academy Award–winning? Absolutely not. But f**k it. I did it, and I tried my best. I learned more on that set than I could in any acting class,” she added.

Shay admitted that she climbed her way to fame through PLL and the project "defined" her a little bit, "Especially in the early years... where everyone just talked about Emily."

Crediting social media for shifting her versatility, the You actress said, "It got to a point where I was like, 'OK, but I'm here too, and I can do other things.'"

Shay starred alongside Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale and Sasha Pieterse in the Teen Choice Award winning show.

