Shay Mitchell talked about her Emily Fields character in the 2010 teen drama

Shay Mitchell doubts her acting in 'Pretty Little Liars'

In a recent interview, Shay Mitchell looked back at her iconic Pretty Little Liars role.

The 36 year-old actress, who played the role of Emily Fields in the 2010 teenage drama, reminisced about her character in Byrdie’s digital cover issue.

"When I booked the show, I knew I didn't have as much acting experience as the other girls. A part of me was scared, but I knew I would eventually figure it out," Shay recalled.

“Do I think my performance was an Academy Award–winning? Absolutely not. But f**k it. I did it, and I tried my best. I learned more on that set than I could in any acting class,” she added.

Shay admitted that she climbed her way to fame through PLL and the project "defined" her a little bit, "Especially in the early years... where everyone just talked about Emily."

Crediting social media for shifting her versatility, the You actress said, "It got to a point where I was like, 'OK, but I'm here too, and I can do other things.'"

Shay starred alongside Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale and Sasha Pieterse in the Teen Choice Award winning show.