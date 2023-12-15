Prince Harry must feel undermined as Prince William steals the spotlight

'Goofball' Prince Harry feels like 'overcast' as 'The Crown' focuses on William

Prince Harry would seemingly feel bad as Prince William steals the spotlight in the final episodes of 'The Crown' season 6.

The Duke of Sussex knows he is not prominent in this series as Prince William takes the center front in the show.

Speaking about Harry’s feelings, Dr Tessa Dunlop tells OK! Magazine: "Harry is very much the kind of goofball like the joker but there's a kind of tense conversation about William always being the responsible one etc.

She continued: "Harry was, again, not hugely prominent in this series.

"William is the linchpin here and he's foregrounded. He takes part in the investigation in the wake of Diana's death involving the Metropolitan Police, he's interviewed for that, but Harry isn't.

"While it's all fictionalised and the conversations are fictionalised some of the concerns around William's welfare aren't entirely inaccurate - he was the heir to the throne, he was the first one to fall in love significantly. Harry was trotting along behind, being a bit naughty, making jokes, serving champagne in tea cups but William was more serious.

She adds: “So in terms of your takeaway, you think no wonder Harry felt a bit overcast because just like in real life, while they didn't love Harry and William probably any differently, the institutional monarchy was more focused on William because he's going to be king. And that puts Harry's feelings of being spare in context."

The expert continued: "The idea that Harry was close to his grandmother, but if I was Harry I'd be quite triggered by it, it's all about William... It reinforces the idea of Harry in the shadows and why he might feel overlooked and angry."