Friday, December 15, 2023
Jamie suffered from some medical complication in April, but details of the illness were not shared by his family

Friday, December 15, 2023

Jamie Foxx reflects on challenging year, birthday blessings

Hollywood stalwart Jamie Foxx has had a tough year as first he suffered a medical complication and had to stay in hospital and then it was revealed that the actor's marriage was in hot waters.

The actor celebrated his 56th birthday on December 13, and in an Instagram post, he shared his thoughts about the outgoing year of his life. 

He said, "This birthday is a special one… I wanna start by saying thank you to everyone who prayed for me when I was in a bad way… here, I’ve been able to thank some of you, but I want to say to all of you. I NEEDED EVERY PRAYER."

Jamie continued, "You lifted me through… I was able to make it today because of your prayers. I consider all of you my family… and thank you to my immediate family and everybody who chipped in to make sure that I could celebrate on this day."

He celebrated the unwavering support of his fans by saying, "I am sending our complete joy to everybody... cause if it's my birthday, it's your birthday."

In April, it was reported that the actor was suffering from some medical complications, but his family did not reveal the details of the illness. 

