David Beckham's son 'had no idea' about his football skills

David Beckham’s youngest son Cruz had an unexpected reaction to his father's Netflix docuseries Beckham.

The anecdote comes from the family’s leading lady Victoria Beckham who recently spoke with Allure.

The former Spice Girl spoke of her 18 year-old son, “Cruz, our youngest son, said, ‘Wow, I had no idea Dad was so good at football.’”

She also shared her own reaction to Netflix referring her as David Beckham's wife, “It made me laugh, when I come up on the screen. Brilliant.”

The four-part docuseries offered a raw reveal into how the former Manchester United star paved his way to become one of the greatest athletes football has ever known.

The project also spilled details on David’s alleged affair with his former assistant Rebecca Loos; a controversy that stems from 2004 when he used to play for Real Madrid.

A source recently told Heat Magazine that Victoria is still afraid of Rebecca doing an expository interview on the decades-old fiasco.

“Vic’s worst fear is Rebecca doing a big TV interview or going on some kind of publicity tour, and fanning the flames all over again. She wonders if the story will ever truly go away,” the insider shared.