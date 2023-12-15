Selena Gomez flaunts Benny Blanco romance online

 
Friday, December 15, 2023
Melanie Walker

Melanie Walker

Friday, December 15, 2023

Selena Gomez gave her fans and followers an intimate peak into her new relationship with Benny Blanco.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 31-year-old singer shared a carousel in which she dumped pictures from her recent hangouts which included the music producer and Taylor Swift.

"New York, my favorite moments with you this week," she wrote in the caption.

The first snap showed her sitting on her bestie’s lap who recently turned 34.

However, out of all the pictures, it was the last one that caught everyone’s eyes as it was a monochromatic version of her PDA moment with her ex Justin Bieber's pal.

The bold photo comes after she confirmed dating Benny for the past six month and furiously defended the hate comments her new romance.

The fury comes after the I Can’t Get Enough hitmaker called Selena a "cookie-cutter pop artist" in 2020.

A fan reminded her of the comment by saying, “He cursed you. That’s not treating you well,” to which Selena replied: “Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end.”

