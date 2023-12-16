 
menu
Saturday, December 16, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Benny Blanco 'not playing' with Selena Gomez: Insider

Selena Gomez defended her new romance with Benny Blanco against hate comments online

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Benny Blanco not playing with Selena Gomez: Insider
Benny Blanco 'not playing' with Selena Gomez: Insider

Selena Gomez recently made her six-month long relationship with Benny Blanco public.

After the 33 year-old singer also shared her PDA moment with the music producer on Instagram, an insider claimed that this relationship is “different” than her previous ones.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, "She feels so safe and secure with him, so she felt like it was a good time to share how happy she is with her fans.”

Read More: Selena Gomez flaunts Benny Blanco romance online

They added that Benny is a great communicator who is “honest” and “open” with Selena, “He's respectful, isn't a player, and not in it for the attention or fame. He doesn't care about any of that and Selena sees that and really trusts him."

The 31 year-old singer drew flak after announcing her relationship with the I Can’t Get Enough hitmaker.

Amid the backlash, a fan reminded her how Benny defended her ex Justin Bieber by calling her a "cookie-cutter pop artist" in 2020.

However, Selena remained unfazed as she replied: "Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end."

Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince Harry's statement after ruling in phone hacking case
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince Harry's statement after ruling in phone hacking case
Dr Shola mocks Piers Morgan as Prince Harry wins phone-hacking case video
Dr Shola mocks Piers Morgan as Prince Harry wins phone-hacking case
Cardi B slams Offset for 'playing games'
Cardi B slams Offset for 'playing games'
Michael B. Jordan in police trouble following car crash evidence video
Michael B. Jordan in police trouble following car crash evidence
Travis Scott's fans left in limbo ahead of Chicago concert
Travis Scott's fans left in limbo ahead of Chicago concert
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry disappoint King Charles, royal fans with Christmas card video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry disappoint King Charles, royal fans with Christmas card
Kanye West spills on family planning amid Bianca Censori reunion
Kanye West spills on family planning amid Bianca Censori reunion
Britney Spears reacts to Justin Timberlake's breakup song performance video
Britney Spears reacts to Justin Timberlake's breakup song performance
Matthew Perry's official cause of death revealed
Matthew Perry's official cause of death revealed
Kanye West takes a swipe at Donald Trump: 'He's a Zionist'
Kanye West takes a swipe at Donald Trump: 'He's a Zionist'
Nicki Minaj shuts down Kanye West's bid to use 'New Body' verse in new album video
Nicki Minaj shuts down Kanye West's bid to use 'New Body' verse in new album
Tiffany Haddish fails to show up for comedy show after DUI charge
Tiffany Haddish fails to show up for comedy show after DUI charge