Selena Gomez defended her new romance with Benny Blanco against hate comments online

Benny Blanco 'not playing' with Selena Gomez: Insider

Selena Gomez recently made her six-month long relationship with Benny Blanco public.

After the 33 year-old singer also shared her PDA moment with the music producer on Instagram, an insider claimed that this relationship is “different” than her previous ones.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, "She feels so safe and secure with him, so she felt like it was a good time to share how happy she is with her fans.”

They added that Benny is a great communicator who is “honest” and “open” with Selena, “He's respectful, isn't a player, and not in it for the attention or fame. He doesn't care about any of that and Selena sees that and really trusts him."

The 31 year-old singer drew flak after announcing her relationship with the I Can’t Get Enough hitmaker.

Amid the backlash, a fan reminded her how Benny defended her ex Justin Bieber by calling her a "cookie-cutter pop artist" in 2020.

However, Selena remained unfazed as she replied: "Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end."