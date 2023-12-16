Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker planning for ‘magical' Christmas with Rocky Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are preparing for their best Christmas yet with newborn son Rocky Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are going all out to make their first Christmas with their newborn son Rocky extra special.

A source tells Us Weekly that Kourtney, who gave birth to Rocky in November, considers the baby boy the "best gift" she could ask for this year.

With the help of Travis and their children from previous relationships, Kourtney has been busy decorating, shopping for presents, and kicking things off with Elf on the Shelf.

“Kourtney is going to make this Christmas extra special and already started celebrating the season with an Elf on the Shelf for everybody including her baby boy,” a source told Us Weekly. “Travis and the kids have also been a huge help in decorating and shopping for gifts.”

“It’s a magical time for the whole family, and Kourtney and Travis feel so blessed.”

The Poosh founder's unexpected pregnancy came as a surprise after she and Barker decided to leave things to fate following IVF treatments. In interviews, Kourtney has expressed her gratitude for the "miracle" of pregnancy and building a family with the man she loves.

Barker and Kardashian legally wed in a lavish Italian ceremony this past May after over a year of dating. Now settled as a married couple with their newborn, the reality star is focused on treasuring their first Christmas with baby Rocky.