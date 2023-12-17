 
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Mason Hughes

Sunday, December 17, 2023

Disappointing update for DC fans about Robert Pattinson's 'Batman'

DC fans were over the moon when Robert Pattinson delivered an awe-inspiring performance of the Caped Crusader, which led some to ask the studio's head about the status of Matt Reeves Batman in the larger superhero universe.

Responding to the query on Threads, James Gunn shared a discouraging update for fans, sayingh, Matt Reeves' Batman was off the table because it wasn't "allowed," he added. "It's Matt's choice, and we respect that."

Interestingly, the DCU will have two separate Gotham knights. The studio's chief previously revealed a different Mask-hero will appear in The Brave and The Bold, which will explore the "father and son" story.

In other news, James shared a major update about the much-anticipated Superman: Legacy film.

Announcing on Instagram, the franchise head honcho unveiled Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, the Kryptonite son's major nemesis on planet Earth.

"Yes, finally I can answer. @nicholashoult is Lex Luthor in #SupermanLegacy, and I couldn't be happier."

He added, "We went out to dinner last night to celebrate and discuss how we can create a Lex that will be different from anything you've seen before and will never forget."


