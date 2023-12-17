 
menu
Sunday, December 17, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Shawn Mendes steps out with Jocelyne Miranda, 51, for Christmas shopping

Shawn Mendes has previously been seen with his chiropractor friend Dr. Jocelyne Miranda and ignited relationship rumors

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 17, 2023

Shawn Mendes has previously been seen with his chiropractor friend Dr. Jocelyne Miranda and ignited relationship rumors
Shawn Mendes has previously been seen with his chiropractor friend Dr. Jocelyne Miranda and ignited relationship rumors

Singer Shawn Mendes was spotted looking relaxed and stylish during a shopping trip with his friend and chiropractor Dr. Jocelyne Miranda in Los Angeles over the weekend. 

The There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back hitmaker flashed a smile while chatting with Miranda ahead of the holidays.

This outing comes after Mendes' ex Camila Cabello recently sparked romance rumors with Drake in Turks and Caicos. 

Earlier this month, Mendes took things to the next level with new girlfriend Charlie Travers, 37, as he moved her into his LA home.

Shawn Mendes steps out with Jocelyne Miranda, 51, for Christmas shopping

For their daytime errands together, Mendes and Miranda color coordinated in monochrome black outfits. Mendes showcased his fit physique in a tight tee and jeans while accessorizing minimally. 

Miranda opted for a cozy knit and pleated miniskirt along with knee-high boots and a pop of red.

In the past, Mendes and Miranda's friendship prompted relationship speculation, but he dismissed those rumors upon beginning his romance with Travers. The singer and Big Brother alum were first linked in November and soon packs on PDA at the beach.

Travers marks Mendes' first public relationship since ending his long-term on-again, off-again situation with Cabello last summer after rekindling sparks but determining they weren't truly suited romantically. 

'He's pretentious': Joey King put off by Jacob Elordi's criticism of ‘The Kissing Booth'
'He's pretentious': Joey King put off by Jacob Elordi's criticism of ‘The Kissing Booth'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's world is coming ‘crashing' down video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's world is coming ‘crashing' down
Jennifer Aniston to host 'Friends' cast at home to remember Matthew Perry video
Jennifer Aniston to host 'Friends' cast at home to remember Matthew Perry
Ryan Reynolds 'wants' Hugh Jackman to dip toes into dating pool
Ryan Reynolds 'wants' Hugh Jackman to dip toes into dating pool
Demi Lovato gets engaged to beau Jordan Lutes
Demi Lovato gets engaged to beau Jordan Lutes
Prince Harry a ‘sanctimonious' man who's bubble has ‘finally burst' video
Prince Harry a ‘sanctimonious' man who's bubble has ‘finally burst'
Nicola Peltz branded 'nightmare bride' in doc about Brooklyn Beckham wedding
Nicola Peltz branded 'nightmare bride' in doc about Brooklyn Beckham wedding
Mariah Carey recounts Christmas with 'dysfunctional family'
Mariah Carey recounts Christmas with 'dysfunctional family'
DC fans gets disappointing update about Robert Pattinson's 'Batman'
DC fans gets disappointing update about Robert Pattinson's 'Batman'
Prince Harry's new Christmas plan related to royal family laid bare
Prince Harry's new Christmas plan related to royal family laid bare
Adele forced Rich Paul to do 'certain act' before marriage?
Adele forced Rich Paul to do 'certain act' before marriage?
Queen Elizabeth's former secretary slams 'The Crown' for 'glum' portrayal video
Queen Elizabeth's former secretary slams 'The Crown' for 'glum' portrayal