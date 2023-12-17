Shawn Mendes steps out with Jocelyne Miranda, 51, for Christmas shopping

Shawn Mendes has previously been seen with his chiropractor friend Dr. Jocelyne Miranda and ignited relationship rumors

Singer Shawn Mendes was spotted looking relaxed and stylish during a shopping trip with his friend and chiropractor Dr. Jocelyne Miranda in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back hitmaker flashed a smile while chatting with Miranda ahead of the holidays.

This outing comes after Mendes' ex Camila Cabello recently sparked romance rumors with Drake in Turks and Caicos.

Earlier this month, Mendes took things to the next level with new girlfriend Charlie Travers, 37, as he moved her into his LA home.

For their daytime errands together, Mendes and Miranda color coordinated in monochrome black outfits. Mendes showcased his fit physique in a tight tee and jeans while accessorizing minimally.

Miranda opted for a cozy knit and pleated miniskirt along with knee-high boots and a pop of red.

In the past, Mendes and Miranda's friendship prompted relationship speculation, but he dismissed those rumors upon beginning his romance with Travers. The singer and Big Brother alum were first linked in November and soon packs on PDA at the beach.

Travers marks Mendes' first public relationship since ending his long-term on-again, off-again situation with Cabello last summer after rekindling sparks but determining they weren't truly suited romantically.