Jennifer Aniston to host 'Friends' cast at home to remember Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry's 'Friends' co-stars are gathering to remember the star and reminisce about the time they had with him

file footage

Nearly two months after Matthew Perry's tragic passing, the Friends cast is reportedly planning a private gathering to honor his life.

While Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc all mourned together at Perry's funeral in November, a source says they want time just among themselves to grieve their longtime friend properly.

“It was always their plan to get-together just the five of them, so they could feel comfortable about saying whatever’s on their minds,” the insider said told In Touch magazine.

“They’ll reminisce about some of their favorite times with Matt and share stories and laugh and cry. The funeral was such a sad occasion, but it was mainly for Matt’s family, and they held back out of respect for them.”

“There will undoubtedly be tears,” added the source.

Perry had struggled for years with addiction issues, though he was said to be sober at the time of his death from an undisclosed medical issue at age 54. “They wonder what more they could have done. But they don’t want to make their get-together a downer. This is about honoring their friend,” the source said.

Taking place at Jennifer Aniston's calming Bel Air home, the gathering will provide the ideal setting. “She has an amazing house and the Zen feel of her place is exactly what the occasion calls for,” the insider shared.

“She’s planning a really nice evening with good food, some wine and lots of candles and soft music. She’ll break out the photo albums and candid videos and maybe even have a slide show,” revealed the insider of Aniston’s plans.