 
menu
Monday, December 18, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Colin Jost roasts wife Scarlett Johansson movies

Colin Jost reads joke about Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' in 'SNL'

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, December 18, 2023

Colin Jost roasts wife Scarlett Johansson movies
Colin Jost roasts wife Scarlett Johansson movies

Saturday Night Live became funnier when Colin Jost made fun of his wife, Scarlett Johansson's films from the jokes his co-host Michael Che wrote for the 'joke swap' agreement.

In the latest sitcom episode, the hosts wrote hilarious jokes for each other to read.

The 41-year-old read, "New York state now allows movie theaters to serve alcohol, which is how I'm finally able to enjoy my wife's little art movies," as Black Widow's star photo appeared in the background.

He continued with visible discomfort, "I'm kidding, honey. I love all of your movies. And if you ask me, you're an even better black widow than Coretta Scott King."

Then came Michael turned. For him, Colin saved the best bit. It was about the controversy that Beyoncé allegedly bleached her skin.

"Last month Beyoncé posted a photo on Instagram of herself in a chrome Versace dress and platinum blonde hair that many people online described as 'too white,'" he continued.

"In fact, Beyoncé looked so white that I was finally attracted to her."


Queen Camilla was 'devil incarnate' in eyes of Britons: 'Homewrecker'
Queen Camilla was 'devil incarnate' in eyes of Britons: 'Homewrecker'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'lived professionally worst year' of lives
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'lived professionally worst year' of lives
'Suits' star in disbelief over skyrocket viewership
'Suits' star in disbelief over skyrocket viewership
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to leave Royals alone '100 per cent'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to leave Royals alone '100 per cent'
Here's why Rebecca Ferguson loves Tom Cruise
Here's why Rebecca Ferguson loves Tom Cruise
Kim Zolciak breaks silence on husband Kroy Biermann's cheating allegations video
Kim Zolciak breaks silence on husband Kroy Biermann's cheating allegations
Princess Diana, Kate Middleton on-screen meeting in 'The Crown' is 'all drama'
Princess Diana, Kate Middleton on-screen meeting in 'The Crown' is 'all drama'
Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Santa, hands gifts to underprivileged kids
Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Santa, hands gifts to underprivileged kids
Kanye West's mental state in question over 'sock shoes' sale
Kanye West's mental state in question over 'sock shoes' sale
Travis Scott's addresses concert postponement in cryptic Instagram post
Travis Scott's addresses concert postponement in cryptic Instagram post
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'big time money stashed away' in Archewell Foundation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'big time money stashed away' in Archewell Foundation
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes exes 'become' lovers after mutual pain
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes exes 'become' lovers after mutual pain