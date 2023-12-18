Colin Jost roasts wife Scarlett Johansson movies

Colin Jost reads joke about Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' in 'SNL'

Saturday Night Live became funnier when Colin Jost made fun of his wife, Scarlett Johansson's films from the jokes his co-host Michael Che wrote for the 'joke swap' agreement.



In the latest sitcom episode, the hosts wrote hilarious jokes for each other to read.

The 41-year-old read, "New York state now allows movie theaters to serve alcohol, which is how I'm finally able to enjoy my wife's little art movies," as Black Widow's star photo appeared in the background.

He continued with visible discomfort, "I'm kidding, honey. I love all of your movies. And if you ask me, you're an even better black widow than Coretta Scott King."

Then came Michael turned. For him, Colin saved the best bit. It was about the controversy that Beyoncé allegedly bleached her skin.

"Last month Beyoncé posted a photo on Instagram of herself in a chrome Versace dress and platinum blonde hair that many people online described as 'too white,'" he continued.

"In fact, Beyoncé looked so white that I was finally attracted to her."



