Meghan Markle told to 'look at Camila': 'Most hated person to Queen'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are asked to follow the footsteps of Queen Camilla in order to win over the public.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are told to search through Camilla’s journey as they try to crack the code to re-enter the Royal Family.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe tells New Magazine: "I think the Sussexes are aware the Prince and Princess of Wales are still furious.

"There's always a way back. Look at Camilla - she was the most hated person in Britain and now she's the Queen.

"If that's possible, anything's possible. But as things stand at the moment, I'd say it's pretty unthinkable."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

