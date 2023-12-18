 
menu
Monday, December 18, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle told to 'look at Camila': 'Most hated person to Queen'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are told to take advice from Queen Camilla

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 18, 2023

Meghan Markle told to look at Camila: Most hated person to Queen
Meghan Markle told to 'look at Camila': 'Most hated person to Queen'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are asked to follow the footsteps of Queen Camilla in order to win over the public.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are told to search through Camilla’s journey as they try to crack the code to re-enter the Royal Family.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe tells New Magazine: "I think the Sussexes are aware the Prince and Princess of Wales are still furious.

"There's always a way back. Look at Camilla - she was the most hated person in Britain and now she's the Queen.

"If that's possible, anything's possible. But as things stand at the moment, I'd say it's pretty unthinkable."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Taylor Swift riles up during Travis Kelce's game video
Taylor Swift riles up during Travis Kelce's game
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny call it quits: Insider
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny call it quits: Insider
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'go tech' with 'all big failures', time for 'reboot'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'go tech' with 'all big failures', time for 'reboot'
Queen Camilla was 'devil incarnate' in eyes of Britons: 'Homewrecker'
Queen Camilla was 'devil incarnate' in eyes of Britons: 'Homewrecker'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'lived professionally worst year' of lives
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'lived professionally worst year' of lives
Colin Jost roasts wife Scarlett Johansson movies
Colin Jost roasts wife Scarlett Johansson movies
'Suits' star in disbelief over skyrocket viewership
'Suits' star in disbelief over skyrocket viewership
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to leave Royals alone '100 per cent'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to leave Royals alone '100 per cent'
Here's why Rebecca Ferguson loves Tom Cruise
Here's why Rebecca Ferguson loves Tom Cruise
Kim Zolciak breaks silence on husband Kroy Biermann's cheating allegations video
Kim Zolciak breaks silence on husband Kroy Biermann's cheating allegations
Princess Diana, Kate Middleton on-screen meeting in 'The Crown' is 'all drama'
Princess Diana, Kate Middleton on-screen meeting in 'The Crown' is 'all drama'
Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Santa, hands gifts to underprivileged kids
Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Santa, hands gifts to underprivileged kids